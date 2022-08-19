Mark Aslett Sells 3,507 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $180,084.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,482,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 3,725 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $190,831.75.
Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.23 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 269.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
