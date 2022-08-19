Mark Aslett Sells 3,507 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) CEO Mark Aslett sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $180,084.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,482,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mark Aslett sold 3,725 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $190,831.75.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $51.23 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 269.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,943,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,657,000 after purchasing an additional 359,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.