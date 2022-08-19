Mark F. Albino Sells 8,957 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $1,065,166.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,874,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.43. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.16 and a 52 week high of $161.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

