Mark Sachleben Sells 4,868 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $323,916.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
New Relic Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:NEWR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.
Institutional Trading of New Relic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
