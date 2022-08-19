Mark Sachleben Sells 4,868 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $323,916.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

New Relic Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About New Relic

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

