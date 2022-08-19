MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Insider Activity

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $272.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.46. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $487.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

