Martin A. Dietrich Sells 10,181 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $42.63.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.