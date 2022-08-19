Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

MMX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

