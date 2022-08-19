MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

MediWound Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.04. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

