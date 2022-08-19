Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,442 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 170,975 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

News Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

