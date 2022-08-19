MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEGGet Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.63.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$17.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.85 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35. In other news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total value of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$1,808,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,688,132.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

