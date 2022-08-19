MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$21.63.
MEG Energy Trading Up 3.6 %
MEG Energy stock opened at C$17.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.85 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
See Also
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.