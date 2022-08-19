Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 52,472 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.