Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average of $150.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

