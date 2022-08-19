Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $509,023,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 544.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,394,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $387.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.87. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

