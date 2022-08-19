Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,495 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EEMA opened at $67.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $90.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.