Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.17 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in PayPal by 79.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $99.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

