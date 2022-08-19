Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 152.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

