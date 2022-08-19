Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.24 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPIP stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

