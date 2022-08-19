Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAI stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.