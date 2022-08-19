Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 34,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

