Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.