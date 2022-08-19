Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.27.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $323.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

