Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.