Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €9.00 ($9.18) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.20) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of B4B3 opened at €8.25 ($8.42) on Wednesday. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($12.55). The stock has a market cap of $24.55 million and a PE ratio of -26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.42.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

