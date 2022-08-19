Michael James Farrell Sells 12,779 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $23.57 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

