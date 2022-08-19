Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.15 and its 200-day moving average is $279.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

