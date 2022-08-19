Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 248,002 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,461,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 186,513 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $290.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

