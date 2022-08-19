Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average of $279.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.