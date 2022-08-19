Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 54,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,817.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,486.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 88,362 shares of company stock valued at $76,329. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

