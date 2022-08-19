Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,772 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.01% of Universal worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $217,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,020.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,402 shares of company stock worth $677,899. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE UVV opened at $52.90 on Friday. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s payout ratio is 90.80%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

