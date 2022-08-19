Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 218,270 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.59% of Willdan Group worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

WLDN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Willdan Group news, Director Dennis V. Mcginn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $80,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

