Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 32,289 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Avangrid worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGR. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGR stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

