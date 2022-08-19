Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 50,926 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Icahn Enterprises worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6,962.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

IEP opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

