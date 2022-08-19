Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $13.88 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.61% of SPX worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after acquiring an additional 142,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $63.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $515,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

