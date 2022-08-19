Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.82 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Visteon worth $14,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 156,991 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $15,296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visteon by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,050,000 after buying an additional 96,017 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $126.60 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

