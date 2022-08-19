Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $14.95 Million Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of iRhythm Technologies worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $152.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average of $134.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

