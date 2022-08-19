Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,338,000 after buying an additional 166,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 120,344 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,776,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,684,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

