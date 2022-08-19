Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 163,609 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.16% of Silvercorp Metals worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 700,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,734,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,796,000 after buying an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 359,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 120,335 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 57,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.46 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $435.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $41.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

