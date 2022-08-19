Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after purchasing an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after buying an additional 123,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,076,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 143,567 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

