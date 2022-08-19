Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Up to $15.99

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.99, but opened at $16.31. Mission Produce shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 7 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVO. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,990.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $125,134. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mission Produce by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.