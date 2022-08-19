Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Modiv Stock Performance

Shares of Modiv stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98. Modiv has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $89.99.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDV shares. Colliers International Group started coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

