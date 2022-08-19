Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Modiv Stock Performance
Shares of Modiv stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98. Modiv has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $89.99.
Modiv Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
