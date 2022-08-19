Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Receives $56.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Moncler from €59.50 ($60.71) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Moncler from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Moncler from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($63.27) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

