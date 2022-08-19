Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $348.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $313.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

MCO opened at $319.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $251.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,646,000 after buying an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after buying an additional 555,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

