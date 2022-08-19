Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.