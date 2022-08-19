M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Robert J. Bojdak Sells 1,290 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $191.18 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

