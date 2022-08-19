M&T Bank Corp Invests $127,000 in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

SPCE opened at $6.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.44. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 9,801.09% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

