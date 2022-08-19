M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,245,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,938,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $52.89 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

