M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,557 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,271,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after buying an additional 1,717,803 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $2,587,768.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,865.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 250,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $2,587,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,865.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,681.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE AM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.60. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.