M&T Bank Corp Sells 18,303 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,952,000 after acquiring an additional 748,729 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 207,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

