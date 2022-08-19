Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells $569,031.22 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $24,903.45.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 464,627 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,052,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 207,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 314.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 576.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 199,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.