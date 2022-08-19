Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells $569,031.22 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 31,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $569,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 363,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Lang sold 1,935 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $24,903.45.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80.
Myovant Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %
Myovant Sciences stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on MYOV. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.