Namaste Technologies (CVE:N) Shares Up 6.9%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (CVE:N – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 216,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,387,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Namaste Technologies Stock Up 6.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$61.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.64.

About Namaste Technologies

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

