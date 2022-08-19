Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NTRA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.64.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. Natera’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera will post -5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $59,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock valued at $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

